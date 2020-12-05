sponsor
BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Sounds the Alarm, Announces Michigan Judge Has Ordered Forensic Audit
On Friday, former New York City mayor and President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani announced that a Michigan judge has ordered for a forensic examination of 22 dominion voting machines.
"BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS," Giuliani tweeted. "Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines. This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happened all over the state."
Check out what the The Epoch Times reported:
A judge in Antrim County, Michigan, has authorized a forensic audit of 22 Dominion Voting Systems machines, according to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
“BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS,” the former New York City Mayor wrote on Twitter on Dec. 4. “This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happened all over the state.”
It is unclear which of the several election lawsuits the order originated from. The public dockets in four of the major election lawsuits in Michigan did not feature an order Giuliani described. Giuliani did not immediately respond to an emailed request for clarification.
Giuliani’s reference to a Dominion machine flipping vote
Giuliani also reacted to bombshell video footage that was released in Georgia of poll workers appearing to pull out suitcases of ballots out from under tables after they had allegedly told all of the other ballot counters to go home.
"WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes," Team Trump wrote in a tweet containing video of the incident.
In a series of tweets, Giuliani compared the video footage to a "bank heist."
"The “Bank Heist” tape changes the result in Georgia," he tweeted. "The State Legislature has no choice but to assume its powers under the US Constitution, article II (1) [2] and select Trump electors. More important it seems to have the courage to do so."
"Are we going to let Democrats steal the election in front of our faces," Giuliani continued in a separate tweet. "If we cant stand up to the pressure of saving our country from rampant voter fraud because we are afraid of the elite reaction, we better find more courageous people for our party."
"How can it be disputed. It’s like disputing a bank robbery when you have 4 cameras showing the robbery," he later added.
